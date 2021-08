"The word is ‘sways,' Jon Landau, The Boss' longtime manager and co-producer, wrote to Remnick. "That’s the way he wrote it in his original notebooks, that's the way he sang it on 'Born to Run,' in 1975, that’s the way he has always sung it at thousands of shows, and that’s the way he sings it right now on Broadway. Any typos in official Bruce material will be corrected. And, by the way, 'dresses' do not know how to 'wave.'"