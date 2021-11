A few hours before he was scheduled to give a flight-training session, Dimitri Partafyllas took off from Greenville Downtown Airport for what he calls “a mission.”. “We had a 12:15 appointment where all the guests were outside, and they were not aware whether it’s going to be a girl or a boy,” he says as he settles into the cockpit of a super-sophisticated Cirrus SR22 and runs down a comprehensive pre-flight checklist.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO