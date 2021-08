The Philadelphia 76ers‘ decision to trade Jimmy Butler for Josh Richardson gets a bad rep. Now granted, is that like trading a Pat’s Whiz wit for a “Philly Steak & Cheese” Hot Pocket? Most definitely. Butler is better than Richardson in every possible way sans contract value, but in the weird and potentially wonderful world of the sign-and-trade, where players dictate their desired landing spot and the teams involved have to exchange something of value to facilitate a move, things aren’t that simple.