Swiss Watch Brands, From A to Z

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Attempting to list all of the Swiss watch brands is a little like trying to name every fish in the ocean. Switzerland remains the beating heart of the watch industry, home to dozens of the finest watchmakers on the planet continuing to produce timepieces of the utmost quality and craftsmanship. If you’re a novice horology enthusiast and feel a little intimidated by the vast number of luxury watch brands out there, don't fear: we've assembled this quick rundown of 18 absolute essential Swiss watch brands. (To be clear, for the sticklers: while some of these watch companies are based in other countries, all of their wristwatches are Swiss-made.)