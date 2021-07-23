Two United Way Chapters in Central NY Are Merging To Continue Important Community Assistance

When was the last time you donated blood? If you can't remember, or have never donated, NOW is the time since the need is "severe" according to the American Red Cross. What that means is that hospital demand for blood supplies is greater than the donations coming in right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has made a huge impact on blood banks, with donations way down and supplies are critically low so donors are needed to come roll up their sleeves at a blood drive near them and donate the gift of life now, especially those with type O blood, which is the universal blood type. With that said, ALL types of blood are needed.