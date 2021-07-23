Cancel
Delaware County, NY

Two United Way Chapters in Central NY Are Merging To Continue Important Community Assistance

By Leslie Ann
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 10 days ago

Two area United Way chapters in Central New York have announced plans to merge. This upcoming merger will combine The United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties and Chenango United Way. According to the website www.unitedwaydo.org, both organizations are committed to continuing their mission in the three counties by supporting each other. There will be some reorganizing between the two agencies but officials ensure that any dollars raised by either group will continue to stay local to support local residents in need.

