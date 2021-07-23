Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: David Andrews is still the leader of New England’s offensive line

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the offseason workout program in the books and training camp being kicked off later this month, the New England Patriots are already fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 90 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.

www.patspulpit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#The New England Patriots#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPatsFans.com

Patriots 2021 Training Camp Primer – Offensive Line

The Patriots’ offensive line is one of the strengths heading into the 2021 season and is on paper, easily a top 10 and arguably a top 5 unit. Despite losing a legend with Dante Scarnecchia’s retirement as offensive line coach, the unit was well-coached in 2020 by Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo.
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPopculture

TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate Dani Rhodes

TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Rumors: Big Ben Roethlisberger Getting Benched? N’Keal Harry Trade Rumors + TJ Watt Engaged

Pittsburgh Steelers rumors are red hot around the future of Ben Roethlisberger, and the insane comments from Mike Tannenbaum on ‘Get Up!’ didn’t help. Tannenbaum said that Big Ben will not even make it through the first-half of the 2021 NFL Season. N’Keal Harry trade rumors are popping off after he requested a trade from the New England Patriots - should the Steelers trade for him? Steelers Talk host Thomas Mott breaks down the latest Steelers news and rumors, including TJ Watt’s engagement, on today’s video! Help us get this channel growing as quickly as possible! The more subscribers we get, the more shows we can do - https://www.
NFLYardbarker

Former Steelers WR Suspended by CFL Team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended from the Canadian Football League, the Toronto Argonauts announced. Bryant, 29, signed with the Argonauts on Jan. 25. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said over the weekend that the suspension is passport related as the Canadian-USA border continues to open after the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
NFLWILX-TV

Steelers Sign Two Free Agents

-PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green. Both players agreed to one-year deals with the defending AFC North champions. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Furious At Bucs Practice On Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never been one to hide his emotions – on or off the field. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he was furious when a practice didn’t go the way he wanted. According to reports out of Buccaneers training camp, Brady was furious...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy