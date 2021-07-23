These rescue pets are looking to get adopted this weekend: July 24-25

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Summer is here!. With unpredictable temperatures, it’s a good idea to prepare your dog for those hot days. Taking long walks or hikes, or spending time at home with no air conditioner, might not be good for your dog, because they do not have the same internal cooling mechanisms that we do. Long-haired dogs, large dogs and brachycephalic breeds are especially susceptible to overheating.