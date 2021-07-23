Cancel
Staten Island, NY

These rescue pets are looking to get adopted this weekend: July 24-25

The Staten Island Advance
 10 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Summer is here!. With unpredictable temperatures, it’s a good idea to prepare your dog for those hot days. Taking long walks or hikes, or spending time at home with no air conditioner, might not be good for your dog, because they do not have the same internal cooling mechanisms that we do. Long-haired dogs, large dogs and brachycephalic breeds are especially susceptible to overheating.

Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Man, 3 pets pulled from New Dorp house fire: Neighbors

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Firefighters helped save a man and three pets from a house fire Monday afternoon in New Dorp, according to the authorities and neighbors at the scene. Emergency crews responded to a report of smoke and flames inside a multi-family house at 217 Bancroft Ave., prompting a response of about a dozen FDNY units and 60 city firefighters, an official from the department’s press office said.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Staten Island man, 28, fatally shot in the Bronx

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man from Staten Island was fatally shot in the Bronx early on Saturday morning, according to police. Jordan Rodriguez of New Brighton was found with gunshot wounds in his back when police responded just before 3:15 a.m. to a 911 call of an assault in progress on the 3200 block of 3rd Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Two tireless volunteers display best of what S.I. is made of, using painting talents for S.I. Giving Circle program

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Giving Circle has done it again. Well-known for its work with underserved children, seniors, military and the homeless on Staten Island, SIGC has brought joy and beauty to Staten Island through their recent beautification project. Called the “Room Makeover Project,” SIGC beautified rooms...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Atrium window, all-glass conservatory, ‘stellar’ views, $2.4M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This five-bedroom, five-bathroom, restored, classic European stucco residence was “faithfully” restored, according to the listing on SILive.com. It is located at 15 Grymes Hill Rd., Grymes Hill, and is priced at $2,375,000. The home features, “a terracotta tile roof, an impressive two-story foyer, French doors to...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Noble Maritime Collection presents ‘Arc of Twenty Years,’ featuring art made by Staten Islanders in the 9/11 aftermath

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Noble Maritime Collection presents “Arc of Twenty Years,” an exhibition independently curated by photographer Michael McWeeney and painter Sarah Yuster, featuring art created in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The exhibition will be on view from Aug. 12 to Oct....

