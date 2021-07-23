This Drybar Blow Dryer Brush Kit Is Exclusive to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and It's Available for Early Access

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With the world opening up, we're finally swapping our slippers for heels and sweatpants for summer dresses. With these long-awaited changes, it's time to put a pause on messy buns and baseball caps and start thinking about all the fun ways to style our hair. That doesn't necessarily mean spending hundreds of dollars at the salon on a blowout, especially when hair tools are majorly discounted during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Right now, Nordstrom credit card holders get early access to the sale, which means first pick of all the best deals.