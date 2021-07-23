Joint Venture: The Story of High Times

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., ('Foundation Farms') a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today announced that the company is in the final stages of negotiating a joint venture agreement to fabricate and install a vertical farm in Abbottsford, British Columbia. The planned facility will be 3,000 square feet in total, and will include a 1,000 square feet, 450 tower vertical farm, with additional warehouse space and a showroom/media and conference room. The company is pleased to report that the joint venture partner for this project is in the entertainment and media marketing business and has expressed their excitement about becoming directly involved in promoting the food security and environmental sustainability aspects of the Foundation Farms growth plan. They also use social media very effectively to bring widespread attention to their current ventures and they have shared some innovative ideas specific to Foundation Farms.
