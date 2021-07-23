Joint Venture: The Story of High Times

When a famous musician dies unexpectedly, there’s often a commercial bonanza on their unreleased or unfinished material. This makes sense in ways that are mostly crass: There’s an opportunity to capitalize on a swell of interest, particularly if it’s an artist whose commercial peak was in the rear view. When Prince died in April 2016, his death left many stunned, and also presented an exceptionally complicated potential case of the scenario just described. Prince was the keeper of perhaps the most obsessed-over collection of unreleased music in history, his famed “vault,” a trove that attested to both his superhuman productivity and an approach to releasing music that was, even at the height of his fame, unorthodox.