Gila County, AZ

Gila County gets $19 million in COVID money

By Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter
Payson Roundup
 10 days ago

Gila County could get more than $19 million in COVID-19 funds when all is said and done. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) brings $10.5 million to the county, with another $8.6 million going to the health and emergency management department. Approximately $3.1 came from the CARES Act and $5.5 million from the American Rescue Plan. Most of the money is for dealing with COVID-19 and its many repercussions, but some have only a few strings attached.

