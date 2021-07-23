Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The NFL Has Released Some Strict New COVID Rules Ahead Of The 2021 Season

By pegan
975thefanatic.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday afternoon, the NFL officially upped the ante on their COVID protocols ahead of the 2021-22 season. In a memo from Commissioner Roger Goodell to the teams, it was outlined that this year, games that were unable to be played as a result of a COVID outbreak among non-vaccinated players could lead to complete forfeitures of games. Not only would the team responsible suffer for such an outbreak, but the new rules also mean that both teams, regardless of which team has the outbreak, would not receive game checks, and the loss for the forfeiting team would not be counted towards draft position. Fans would watch their team not only lose a game, and lose their opportunity to watch for a week, but could also see a team that is bottom 3rd of the league lose significant draft positioning because of a forfeit of this kind.

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New Rules#American Football#Covid#The Denver Broncos#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Cardinals’ Deandre Hopkins Tweets He Might Ditch NFL Over New Rules on Unvaxxed COVID Outbreaks

Arizona Cardinals player Deandre Hopkins, one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, tweeted Thursday that he might leave the National Football League over new rules that teams could be forced to forfeit games if they have a COVID-19 outbreak involving unvaccinated players. “Never thought I would say this, But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the @NFL,” he wrote. Earlier in the day, the NFL informed franchise owners that teams may have to forfeit games if outbreaks among unvaccinated players caused them to be cancelled. Teams that forfeit in such a way would be responsible for the other team’s financial loss as well as their own and could face discipline from the league.
NFLpff.com

Ranking all 32 NFL offensive line units ahead of the 2021 season

PFF's play-by-play grading provides a unique perspective regarding offensive line play, and with the 2021 season upon us, it’s time to rank the best offensive lines in the NFL. While star power has an impact, the best offensive lines have depth across the starting five and often with their backups,...
NFLdistrictchronicles.com

NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins questions future in NFL Over COVID-19 Rules!

In the wake of the growing COVID-19 instances, NFL issued a memo on Thursday, July 22, which isn’t serving its gamers nicely, particularly DeAndre Hopkins. In response, he mentioned the NFL’s resolution has made him “question his future” in the sport. While followers are fearful he may give up, let’s check out his internet price.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers depth chart 2021: Josh Rosen a QB2 or off the roster?

49ers backup quarterback Josh Rosen may not get many more chances to revive his career, but his tenure as a Niners backup could be provocative. Enough has been said about San Francisco 49ers third- or fourth-string backup quarterback, Josh Rosen, and how he’s managed to find himself associated with being a high-profile “NFL Draft bust” after being selected No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2018 out of UCLA.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tim Tebow Practice Video

It’s certainly fair for NFL fans to question Tim Tebow‘s ability to perform as a tight end. The former NFL quarterback turned minor league baseball player is making a football comeback at a new position. Tebow has never played tight end before, though the Jaguars are trying him out at the position.
NBAYardbarker

Three veterans reportedly willing to take less money to sign with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash this past week when the team acquired Russell Westbrook. And while the prospect of L.A. getting a third superstar is appealing for obvious reasons, it also comes with a bit of concern. Westbrook, though an incredible talent, does not fill the Lakers’...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy