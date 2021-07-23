The NFL Has Released Some Strict New COVID Rules Ahead Of The 2021 Season

Yesterday afternoon, the NFL officially upped the ante on their COVID protocols ahead of the 2021-22 season. In a memo from Commissioner Roger Goodell to the teams, it was outlined that this year, games that were unable to be played as a result of a COVID outbreak among non-vaccinated players could lead to complete forfeitures of games. Not only would the team responsible suffer for such an outbreak, but the new rules also mean that both teams, regardless of which team has the outbreak, would not receive game checks, and the loss for the forfeiting team would not be counted towards draft position. Fans would watch their team not only lose a game, and lose their opportunity to watch for a week, but could also see a team that is bottom 3rd of the league lose significant draft positioning because of a forfeit of this kind.