Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calvert County, MD

August Events At The Calvert Marine Museum

By Calvert Marine Museum
Bay Net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOLOMONS, Md. – Summer is getting hotter, so why not cool down at the Calvert Marine Museum? Visit our new exhibit, Sharks! Sink Your Teeth In! and explore the diversity of the west Atlantic’s cartilaginous fish, past and present. Beat the heat with a scenic river cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison or take an afternoon sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s. For a complete listing of programs and activities this month, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

www.thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Solomons, MD
County
Calvert County, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Museum#Marine Life#The Calvert Marine Museum#Bloom Buzz#Cmm#The Admissions Desk#Preregister#The Museum Store#Aaa#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
AARP
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Laurel Hubbard makes Olympics history but fails in medal bid

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made history on Monday as the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics but failed at her attempt to make the medal stand. Hubbard failed to register a lift in the snatch in the 87-kilogram category. By failing to record a lift, she couldn’t move onto the clean and jerk and would not compete for a medal.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy