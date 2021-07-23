Guest Post: Public defenders can do more for public safety — if we let them

Much of the talk around justice reform and rising crime focuses on police and prosecutors. Here, Emily Galvin-Almanza explores a different approach: using “Advocates” from the defense side, in addition to lawyers, to help defendants keep jobs and stay out of jail and off the streets. Galvin-Almanza spent six years as a public defender in New York City and is the founder and co-executive director of Partners for Justice, which works with clients to reduce incarceration and recidivism and, therefore, crime.