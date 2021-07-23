Cancel
Guest Post: Public defenders can do more for public safety — if we let them

By Tom Jackman
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of the talk around justice reform and rising crime focuses on police and prosecutors. Here, Emily Galvin-Almanza explores a different approach: using “Advocates” from the defense side, in addition to lawyers, to help defendants keep jobs and stay out of jail and off the streets. Galvin-Almanza spent six years as a public defender in New York City and is the founder and co-executive director of Partners for Justice, which works with clients to reduce incarceration and recidivism and, therefore, crime.

Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

New Laws Strengthen Public Safety

Indiana’s law enforcement officers work hard to protect all Hoosiers and deserve the tools and training to do their jobs. As chair of the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, I also want to ensure we have strong laws that protect victims of crime. Recently, Gov. Eric Holcomb ceremonially signed...
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

NY state Health Dept. retains outside counsel for Cuomo COVID-19 probes

The state Department of Health is lawyering up amid multiple investigations into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s alleged mishandling of New York’s nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. DOH retained lawyers from the firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson with a $1.5 million contract to “[respond] to multiple inquiries related to...
Albany, NYNew York Post

Female aide who accused Andrew Cuomo of groping wants him to take lie-detector test

ALBANY — The female aide who’s accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her is willing to take a lie-detector test — and has challenged him to take one, too. The unidentified woman’s lawyer, Brian Premo, told the Albany Times Union on Friday that she had told him “the day we met … that she would take a polygraph test — without hesitation.”
POTUSMSNBC

Trump tries (and fails) to defend urging the Justice Dept to lie

According to materials released late last week by the House Oversight Committee, Donald Trump had a meeting of great historical significance on Dec. 27, 2020. Desperate to overturn the results of the election he lost, the then-president privately urged Jeffrey Rosen, his acting attorney general, and his deputy, Richard Donoghue, to declare that the election was corrupt.
ImmigrationPosted by
@LockerRoom

Harris Offers Unrealistic Plan for Stopping Illegal Immigration

John Daniel Davidson of the Federalist questions Vice President Kamala Harris’ prescription for solving America’s illegal immigration challenges. In just five months, it seems Vice President Kamala Harris has managed to crack the code on illegal immigration. All we have to do to ensure that Central Americans stop illegally crossing our border is to transform the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador into stable, prosperous democracies. That’s it! That’s the answer!
House RentWUSA

Some eviction protections remain for DC renters

WASHINGTON — The federal eviction moratorium officially ended Saturday night, but some protections remain for those who call D.C. home. Local politicians like DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson are calling it "soft landing" legislation. It's a new policy passed by the council in July that's designed to give D.C. renters...
Virginia StateWTOP

State says Virginia transgender policy fight falls to local schools

The Virginia Department of Education said Friday that local school systems must comply with state law by adopting a transgender equity policy model, approved in April, by the 2021-2022 school year. The legal guidance follows several inquires from “school divisions” in the commonwealth seeking advice on their obligation to comply...
Relationshipsyouthtoday.org

Black children most likely to be investigated by CPS, study says

For a lot of children in the U.S, especially Black kids, a common part of childhood — alongside the typical birthday parties, playground games and first days of school — are frequent encounters with child welfare services, according to a new study out of Rutgers University and Duke University. “Child...
ElectionsWashington Post

The voting fix that cannot wait: Stopping partisan gerrymandering

Michael Li is senior counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program and the author most recently of the report “The Redistricting Landscape, 2021-22.”. The recent wave of voter suppression laws has rightly drawn much attention. But another, even more pernicious wave of anti-voter laws will begin shortly: the redrawing of congressional maps. Unless Congress acts quickly, Americans are on the verge of some of the most aggressive gerrymandering in the country’s history. Inevitably, communities of color, which provided almost all of the country’s growth over the past decade, will bear the brunt of this anti-democratic line-drawing.

