County Announces Animal Services Grand Opening Events

Loudoun County Animal Services’ new facility near Leesburg will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and two days of grand opening events July 30 through Aug. 1. The new, 21,450-square-foot facility replaces the existing shelter in Waterford. The new facility will serve as the operational headquarters of Loudoun Animal Services and will be the first public shelter in the U.S. to meet 100% of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians Animal Shelter Guidelines, the gold standard for animal sheltering.