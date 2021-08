LIHU‘E — The county’s Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen for all walk-in services during work hours between 8:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., starting Thursday, July 22. Customers are still highly encouraged to book an appointment by visiting kauai.gov and selecting “Book your DMV Appointment.” Walk-in customers will be accommodated in between appointment holders and serviced as time permits. Therefore, as a walk-in customer, you may experience a longer wait time or no service at all, especially if you arrive near close of business, according to the county’s Department of Finance.