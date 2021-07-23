Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Late Kick: Josh Pate on OU and Texas heading to the SEC

By GPC Staff
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate Kick Live Ep. 157 features Josh Pate discussing the bombshell news that Oklahoma and Texas could be in the advanced stages of seeking inclusion into the SEC. What would this mean for the SEC, Texas & OU, plus College Football at large? Meanwhile at Alabama Nick Saban continues to establish himself as the foremost authority figure in College Football & Josh discusses a Cecil Hurt article detailing how differently the SEC'S elder statesman is handled by regional and national media as well as fans today.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
225K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Josh Pate
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Kevin Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#American Football#Sec#Texas Ou#Alabama Nick Saban#College Football Josh#Cecil Hurt#Media Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Fans React To Jim Harbaugh’s Message For Ohio State

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh found himself dominating the headlines thanks to a comment he made about Ohio State. The Wolverines coach, who has never defeated the Buckeyes, might regret what he said. “We’re going to do it or die trying,” he said of beating Ohio State, per Buckeyes insider Jeremy Birmingham.
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

'This kid can fly': What Alabama is getting with its latest commit

The hype surrounding Kobe Prentice began to take off shortly after he did. The speedy receiver turned heads at an Alabama camp last month, posting a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash. His recruitment only accelerated from there. Prentice committed to Maryland in late June before receiving a confirmed offer...
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Was Asked About Oklahoma, Texas Situation

Over the past two weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have taken significant steps to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC. Earlier today, they submitted their formal requests for SEC membership. The Sooners and Longhorns have been dominating the headlines over the past two weeks thanks to their move. However,...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s explicit 8-word response to Randy Moss’ disheartening take

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive steal in the 2020 NFL Draft when LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed on their laps with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Jefferson immediately paid dividends in his rookie year, posting 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions across 16 games. Having established a thunderous first year in the league, Jefferson understandably has earned lofty expectations, heading to his sophomore season, except from at least one person — Randy Moss.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State QB News

In a stunning development that could have major implications in the college football national title race, Ohio State five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will forgo his senior year of high school and enroll early. Ewers is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 per 247Sports. Over the past...
Michigan Statesaturdaytradition.com

For Mel Tucker, rebuilding Michigan State football is personal

If you weren’t ready to run through a wall for Mel Tucker before Big Ten Media Days, you’re ready to run through two now. From checking off all of the proper Big Ten football buzzwords to describe his program: tough, hard-nosed, lunch pail, meat and potatoes; to the emphatic, “Go Green” as he prepared to step away from the lectern, there was a real authenticity to Tucker as he enters his second year on the job.
Texas Statehornfm.com

Texas and OU interested in SEC?

The story broke on Wednesday right about the time The Triple Option was going on air. The Houston Chronicle reported that UT and OU have reached out to the SEC about possibly joining the conference. “HOOVER, Ala. — A decade after major conference realignment shook up college football, big changes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy