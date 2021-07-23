Late Kick: Josh Pate on OU and Texas heading to the SEC
Late Kick Live Ep. 157 features Josh Pate discussing the bombshell news that Oklahoma and Texas could be in the advanced stages of seeking inclusion into the SEC. What would this mean for the SEC, Texas & OU, plus College Football at large? Meanwhile at Alabama Nick Saban continues to establish himself as the foremost authority figure in College Football & Josh discusses a Cecil Hurt article detailing how differently the SEC'S elder statesman is handled by regional and national media as well as fans today.247sports.com
