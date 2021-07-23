Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In P.G. County

By Maryland State Police
Bay Net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early this morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 2:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to Baltimore Avenue (U.S. Route 1) at Mulberry Street in Laurel, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a man wearing all dark clothing was walking on the double yellow line of Baltimore Avenue with his back toward oncoming traffic when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta.

