Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How to survive and thrive at work – when all your colleagues are off on holiday

By Emine Saner
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtNWP_0b5e7UCQ00
Make sure you find out exactly what is expected – and when you should contact people who are off (posed by model). Photograph: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images/Tetra images RF

We are approaching the summer holidays, a time when – for those of us still at our desks – workloads increase and responsibilities can soar. Here is some expert advice on how to survive and thrive when you’re the one left behind.

Know exactly what is expected

It can be stressful “when you don’t really know what’s expected of you,” says Ruth Cornish, who runs the consultancy Amelore and is a co-founder of HR Independents, the UK body for independent human resources professionals. “You’re having a go, but you’ve had no guidance or information.”

If you are covering for colleagues, there should be a written handover before they go away, which could include anything from important projects to work on, specific client emails to look out for, and if and how you can contact them while they are on holiday. “That’s different for everybody,” says Cornish. “Ask: is there anything that could come up that you want me to contact you about, and how do you want me to contact you?”

Ideally, you have a work culture where a holiday means a total break from the inbox – especially at the moment, when annual leave may be spent at home – but Cornish acknowledges many people can’t resist checking.

Accept how you feel

You may be feeling envious or unmotivated if everyone else seems to be having a nice time off – and resentful at having to cover some of their work. “It’s OK to feel what you feel,” says Rona Steinberg, a leadership and public speaking coach who runs Out Loud Coaching . “Especially at the moment, as we slightly emerge from this horrible time, our emotions may be even more difficult to deal with.” Reframe the situation. “It’s quite good to try out another way of thinking. For example, you might say: ‘This is an opportunity to do something different; maybe I’ll step up and take some more responsibility.’ Or: ‘This is actually the perfect time to be working, because it’s quieter.’”

Be realistic

If you’re doing your job, and taking on elements of someone else’s, “you can’t do both,” says Cornish. “You’re going to be prioritising between the two. So be realistic, and decide how many hours you’re going to work. If you are going to work extra hours, are you going to get paid for that? What you see is people just working double hours to try to cover everything.”

Judge what to let go

If you’re inexperienced, pin down specifics in your handover. “Never assume anything,” says Cornish. “With prioritisation, it’s about: what’s nice to do, what’s urgent, what’s important?” It depends on your industry and company, but generally things such as working on securing new business would be considered a priority; answering endless emails can usually wait. “Sometimes people might say: ‘I want you to keep an eye on my inbox.’ I think that’s something you’ve got to manage and say: ‘Right, I’ll spend an hour on that a day and I’ll skim it.’ What’s absolutely critical? What can wait until the person comes back?”

Be your own boss

You may be covering for your boss, in which case, says Cornish, “you have to almost formally agree what you can and can’t do. Are you actually your boss in his or her absence? Do you have any authority?” It may be a daunting prospect, and Steinberg says it’s normal to feel out of your depth, but that doesn’t signify that you’re not up to it. “It’s about telling yourself: ‘I will do a good enough job.’ You don’t have to pretend to be something you’re not.” She says it’s fine, if a tricky situation comes up, “to say to the person on the other side, ‘I’m just filling in for my boss right now, so forgive me if I’m not fully up to speed’, and to be able to say that confidently.” Unless you have the kind of awful manager who actively wants to see you fail, “your boss will be confident that you are able to handle it”.

Enjoy a different environment

“The atmosphere definitely changes when the boss is away,” says Vincent, who works for a facility management company. “Everyone feels like they can just get on with their jobs, people are a bit more sociable with each other and we all seem to know more about what’s happening.” He and his colleagues do get their work done when their manager is away, but will sometimes play video games once they have finished, he says, which is “a brilliant way to have some time bonding, and makes the work environment better”. For many people, especially those with young families, there aren’t the opportunities to go out after work, “so having a little bit of time during the day really does lighten the mood. I feel like the work is more productive, and things get done faster.”

Try a different way of working

Sometimes, a manager’s absence can shake up a routine and expose pointless exercises. In his previous job in advertising sales, Rob McMillan had to endure three meetings a day where they would compare figures. “The meetings would either be fine if you were on target or bad if the pressure was on. They generally increased stress and took up time,” he says. “It was a running joke that when this manager was on holiday for two weeks, sales would go up.” Less stressed salespeople were better at their jobs, but “it could also be a case of time-management”. He calculates that eschewing three meetings for a team of 10, over the course of their manager’s two-week holiday, added up to “an extra 150 hours’ selling time”.

Take the opportunity to shine

With new responsibilities, it can be a good time “to showcase what you’re capable of,” says Sarah Archer, a career coach and founder of CareerTree Coaching . “You could become more visible if there’s fewer people around, including to senior management. Capitalise on that. If you’re in an office, this could include things like giving reports, keeping them up to date. If you’re working from home, just dropping them a line and letting them know things are OK can be good,” she says.

People can have anxiety about contact with authority figures. “It’s useful to remember they’re human, and they might be under stress,” she says, particularly if lots of people are off at the same time. “So you keeping them up-to-date is a real positive for them. Put yourself in their position. If you were that senior manager, what would you want from the people who are working around you at that time?”

Get to know new people

Working in a different department, or taking on different work “is a chance to get to know people at work that maybe you haven’t had the chance to [get to know] before,” says Archer. She suggests arranging a lunch with less familiar colleagues.

And get to know yourself

“We have all sorts of messages that we tell ourselves, such as: ‘I’m a person who thrives in the company of others,’” says Steinberg. “We can become over-attached to this view of ourselves.” If you are worried about feeling lonely or isolated at work, even if it’s only for a couple of weeks, “this could be a perfect opportunity for you to try something else,” Steinberg suggests. “Maybe you’ll discover you actually don’t need to be constantly surrounded by people to be creative or resourceful. We can say: ‘This week, I’m going to try being more assertive’, or: ‘Maybe this is a time to practise being more out-there in meetings, because my boss isn’t here and sometimes my boss shuts me down a bit.’”

Bounce ideas off your network

For some people, it can be harder to come up with good ideas without others to try them out on. “Look for people in your network, who are your creative, inspiring people,” says Archer. They might be former colleagues, or a mentor. “Ask to bounce ideas around, as long as it’s not confidential stuff that’s commercially sensitive.” If you don’t have that kind of network, make this an opportunity to start building one. A coach could be helpful; find one through directories such as welldoing.org .

Be the fun one

There can be a camaraderie in being the ones left holding it all together at work. “Maybe there’s an opportunity to organise a social,” says Archer. “Something to make it a bit more fun for people who aren’t on holiday. It can be good for your career if you’re the person who’s instigating that kind of social activity – it helps you become more visible and be seen as a positive influence in the office.” In her previous workplace, Lisa, a graphic designer, and her colleagues would play football in the office when their boss was away. “We were in a building with lots of other companies, so there were lots of corridors,” she says. “For some reason we had a beach ball and we ended up in the corridor, sitting on chairs, kicking the ball from one end to the other. It was just really silly.” This was mainly because they had got their work done more efficiently. “We were actually more productive sometimes when he wasn’t around. As long as we got our work done, we would say ‘we’re finishing early’ or muck about.”

Track your achievements

Keep a written record somewhere. “This is what I’ve managed to cover during the time, this is what I’ve learned, this is what I think I could take on,” says Archer. Use it the next time you ask for a pay rise or go for a promotion. “It’s good to have evidence rather than just thinking: ‘What did I do six months ago, when everybody was away?’” In the shorter term, have another handover or debrief when the person you’re covering is back, says Cornish. “It’s a great chance to learn about someone else’s work, and it’s a great development opportunity.”

Don’t be put off by mishaps

If there is a crisis on your watch, or you make some judgments that don’t turn out well, don’t take it as a sign that you couldn’t cope with a different type of job or a more senior position. “Let go of the word ‘fail’, it’s all just experience,” says Steinberg. “Accept you’ve been placed in this difficult position and you’re doing your best. And actually, is it really a failure, or is it a learning experience?” Cornish says you shouldn’t view something that goes wrong as necessarily being your fault. “There will have been a reason for it,” she says. Maybe the handover wasn’t thorough enough, or the job was way beyond your level of experience, or what happened was unexpected. “It’s good to get to the bottom of that because what you don’t want to do is think: ‘I failed’.”

Avoid overwhelm

With a decent handover and an understanding workplace, you shouldn’t be struggling under a gargantuan workload, but even in a perfect scenario, it can be tiring and stressful to adapt to new responsibilities or projects. “Pace yourself, take regular breaks,” says Cornish. Annoyingly, it is probably the case that, just as you’re getting comfortable with it, your colleague comes back. Then it’s time to think about going for that promotion, armed with all your new experience – or at least booking a holiday.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Holidays#Football#Work Environment#Advertising#Jgi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be tried

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard will stand trial in Germany in October accused of complicity in 3,518 murders, public prosecutors have announced. The prosecutor’s office in Neuruppin, which first brought the charges in February, received a medical assessment that confirmed the man was “fit to stand trial” despite his advanced age.
LifestyleThe Guardian

Europe’s distrust of the traffic light system threatens UK holidays

Uncertainty surrounding outbound travel from the UK is causing an atmosphere of distrust among hoteliers and travel suppliers in Europe, according to tour operators and industry bodies. Prior to the government announcements on the latest changes to the traffic light system this week, tour operators have called for clarity to...
JapanThe Independent

How to survive a day at work exhausted, if you couldn’t sleep because of the heat

A nation was tossing and turning in unison last night, sweating into their bedsheets as the British Isles sizzled in the highest heat of the summer. With the heatwave set to continue, the Met Office has now slapped parts of the country with its first ever ‘extreme heat warning’. So, if you’re struggling to focus thanks to distinct lack of shut-eye, know that you are not alone.
RelationshipsPosted by
Ladders

How to thrive in your relationships and your business

The pandemic has hit the global economy hard and forced us to switch gears, changing the way we operate. While many businesses have suffered, the spirit of entrepreneurship seems to have been rekindled with renewed vigor. Entrepreneurs are people with a unique blend of risk-taking ability, out-of-the-box thinking and unflagging...
Public HealthFast Company

How to help your team overcome survival mode post-pandemic

Since lockdowns began in March 2020, many of us became experts at surviving: hoarding food and Clorox wipes; ordering an excess of takeout to ward off the burnout of caregiving; and overspending just to feel something. It’s safe to say that most employees’ lizard brains have been on high alert for the past year and a half.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How To Develop Your Strengths At Work: 3 Tips

Do you want to develop your work-related skills so you can reach new heights at work and accomplish your goals?. For any role, there will always be ways to improve your skill set and build on the strengths you already have. Unfortunately, many people suffer from imposter syndrome, which is the belief that you aren’t as competent as others perceive. This leads to staying stagnant and being fueled by fear so it’s more difficult to improve or move to a higher position.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Apartment Therapy

How to Thrive in a Hybrid Work Environment, According to Career Experts

If you’ve been working from home for the past year and a half, it’s likely that you’ve invested in a work-from-home space that also works for you. But now, many companies are beginning to open their doors and request that employees return to the office. What are you to do, especially if your employer has also implemented a “hybrid” work environment? Is it possible to blend working from home with a few days in the office each week without forgetting key paperwork or passwords in one place or another?
Relationship Advicefemalefirst.co.uk

How to navigate a relationship when your partner is depressed

"You can’t pour from an empty cup." I told my partner about my battle with depression and anxiety on our third date. I showed him my battle scars and shared my experience with counselling and antidepressant medication. We had only known each other for two weeks, and yet this was the most intimate conversation either of us had ever had. I didn’t go into the specifics of my scariest thoughts and lowest moments – but I shared enough for him to get an outline of the picture.
WorkoutsPosted by
WFAE

How To Stay Safe When You Work Out In The Heat

Treadmill fatigue is real. That's why at the first hints of spring many indoor exercisers are outside faster than you can say manual or hills program. But when summer hits, some regions get hot — really hot. And this year, as climate change continues to push Earth's weather to extremes,...
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Why you should NEVER sleep with a fan on overnight during the heatwave: Experts reveal air blowing can trigger allergy and asthma attacks

With much of England set to sizzle in highs of up to 90F today, many will be turning to their electrics fans in a desperate bid to cool down come bedtime. But while fans are an ideal way to stay cool for short periods of time, keeping them on all night may have several negative impacts on your health, according to Sleep Advisor reports.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman who grew up in poverty highlights differences in habits between herself and upper-class husband

A TikTok couple has highlighted the differences in behaviour they exhibit as a result of growing up in different economic classes.Husband and wife Michaela and Alex, who go by the username @cuddleswpuddles on TikTok, recently discussed how their early circumstances influenced their behaviours as adults in a three-part series. In the first clip, Michaela prefaced the series by explaining that she grew up in poverty and experienced homelessness and food insecurity throughout her childhood and early adulthood, while her husband Alex grew up upper-class.According to Michaela, the vastly different economic backgrounds mean she and her husband have developed different habits...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Experts warn oximeters used to detect early signs of dangerous falls in oxygen levels in Covid patients do not work as well with ethnic minorities

Health bodies have warned that oximeters that are used to detect early signs of dangerous falls in oxygen in Covid patients do not work as well for ethnic minorities. NHS England and the medical regulator the MHRA said the non-invasive devices can overestimate the amount of oxygen in people with darker skin tones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy