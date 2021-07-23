Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler, PA

William D. “Bill” Lynn

butlerradio.com
 10 days ago

William D. “Bill” Lynn, 69, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was born in Kittanning on March 25, 1952 to the late Arthur and Bette Lynn. William served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. After a long career he retired from the Commonwealth Utility Equipment Company. William enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and especially following the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was also a member of the Mars Rod and Gun Club. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. William was the devoted husband of Linda (Marzullo) Lynn since their marriage in 1978. He was the father of Joshua (Amanda) Lynn, Jason Lynn, and Jamie (Andy Blotzer) Lynn; brother of James (Rose) Lynn, Dennis (Nancy) Lynn, and Richard (Louise) Lynn. William was also survived by his 8 grandchildren and a large and loving family. Viewing and Services will be held privately. Arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBIEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler, PA
Obituaries
City
Kittanning, PA
City
Butler, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Obituaries
City
Pittsburgh, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill James
Person
James
Person
William James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Marine Corps#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Home Cremation Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Laurel Hubbard makes Olympics history but fails in medal bid

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made history on Monday as the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics but failed at her attempt to make the medal stand. Hubbard failed to register a lift in the snatch in the 87-kilogram category. By failing to record a lift, she couldn’t move onto the clean and jerk and would not compete for a medal.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy