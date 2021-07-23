William D. “Bill” Lynn, 69, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was born in Kittanning on March 25, 1952 to the late Arthur and Bette Lynn. William served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. After a long career he retired from the Commonwealth Utility Equipment Company. William enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and especially following the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was also a member of the Mars Rod and Gun Club. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. William was the devoted husband of Linda (Marzullo) Lynn since their marriage in 1978. He was the father of Joshua (Amanda) Lynn, Jason Lynn, and Jamie (Andy Blotzer) Lynn; brother of James (Rose) Lynn, Dennis (Nancy) Lynn, and Richard (Louise) Lynn. William was also survived by his 8 grandchildren and a large and loving family. Viewing and Services will be held privately. Arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBIEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.