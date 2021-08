Stevie Nicks‘ 1981 debut solo LP Bella Donna was her first chance to shine outside of Fleetwood Mac, but that doesn’t mean she did it alone. To make up for the absence of her bandmates she cobbled together an incredible supergroup of stars from many of the biggest acts of the late 1970s. Not only do Tom Petty and most of the Heartbreakers play on the album, but so does Don Henley of the Eagles and Roy Bittan of the E Street Band along with session pros Waddy Wachtel, Donald “Duck” Dunn and Russ Kunkel.