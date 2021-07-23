Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Morning Bag Skate: 7-23-21

By Dave Melton
Second City Hockey
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news. Before we get to the links ... late Thursday afternoon, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times tweeted that amended versions of existing lawsuits have been filed against the Blackhawks containing sexual assault allegations. These amended versions contain more numerous — and more graphic — details of the allegations. Content warning: some of the links referenced in this section contain details which may be disturbing to some readers.

www.secondcityhockey.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Yannick Weber
Person
Shea Weber
Person
John Quenneville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Maple Leafs#Rangers#The Chicago Sun Times#The Sun Times#Tribune#Mbs#Blackhawks Blackhawks#Kraken#Big Board#Nhl Draft#Gostisbehere#Karken Expansion Draft#Whl#Portland Winterhawks#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks have amazing news on Marc-Andre Fleury

The Chicago Blackhawks made a big splash when they acquired Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights earlier in the offseason. It was one of many big moves that they made with hopes of improving their roster ahead of 2021-22. There was one catch, however. Fleury was rumored to be retiring if he wasn’t a Vegas Golden Knight goalie. Luckily for the Blackhawks, they received some great news in regards to that on Sunday morning.
NHLstlouisgametime.com

Enter the Saadfather: Get to know Brandon Saad

Earlier this week, a new face signed a deal in St. Louis: former arch-enemy Brandon Saad. The Pittsburgh native spent eight of his ten-year career playing for the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche, two of the Blues’ biggest division rivals. In that time, he made sure to rack up plenty of points against the Blues, including a spin-o-rama goal and a tough giveaway courtesy of Zach Sanford. By all accounts, many dreaded seeing Saad’s name show up on the scoreboard.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sharks, Blackhawks, Rangers, Canucks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks will cooperate with an NHL investigation of forward Evander Kane who is being accused to gambling on NHL hockey games, specially ones he was playing in. Meanwhile, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has informed the Chicago Blackhawks he’ll report next season. Did the New York Rangers make a trade offer for Jack Eichel? Finally, are the Vancouver Canucks worried about an offer sheet for Elias Pettersson?
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings announce signing of a familiar tough guy

The Detroit Red Wings have brought back a familiar face. Forward Luke Witkowski, who previously played for the Red Wings before returning to his original Tampa Bay Lightning squad, has returned to the Motor City on a two-year deal:. He appeared in 65 games with the Red Wings from 2017...
NHLNHL

Reaves traded to Rangers by Golden Knights

Vegas gets third-round pick in 2022 NHL Draft for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the New York Rangers by the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 34-year-old forward scored five points (one goal, four assists) in 37 games last season...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: Lindstrom Signs, So Long Svechnikov & Bertuzzi News

There were a couple more transactions today for the Detroit Red Wings, both expected moves as the league inches closer to free agency opening up on Wednesday. Once he was protected on the expansion list, it was a foregone conclusion that he would return. The two-year extension is purportedly for $1.7M, giving it an AAV of $850k via CapFriendly.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.
NHLtheahl.com

Lashoff returning to Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Brian Lashoff to a one-year contract. Lashoff finished the 2020-21 season as property of the Tampa Bay Lightning, but has played his entire 11-year pro career with the Red Wings and their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. Lashoff served as the Griffins’...
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Tarasenko Revealed.

The Boston Bruins have been heavily linked to one of this offseasons biggest trade block names and we have a better idea of the acquiring cost. St. Louis Blues' forward Vladimir Tarasenko is on his way out of St. Louis after demanding a trade and he's been linked to the B's.

Comments / 0

Community Policy