Morning Bag Skate: 7-23-21
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news. Before we get to the links ... late Thursday afternoon, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times tweeted that amended versions of existing lawsuits have been filed against the Blackhawks containing sexual assault allegations. These amended versions contain more numerous — and more graphic — details of the allegations. Content warning: some of the links referenced in this section contain details which may be disturbing to some readers.www.secondcityhockey.com
Comments / 0