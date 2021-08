Carroll Middle School will have a junior national champion on its campus this fall. Over the summer, Addison Drennan played volleyball with the Frisco Flyers and has remained No. 1 all season long. But earlier this month, she and her 11 teammates faced their greatest challenge yet at the USA Volleyball Junior Girls National Championships. Over 300 teams convened at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada to compete for the top prizes in its competitions, according to its website — and Addison and her team took home the gold in the 13 Open division, winning eight out of 10 games.