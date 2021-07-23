Cancel
College Sports

If The SEC Expands, Will The Big Ten Follow Suit?

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith expansion possible again, the Big Ten may want to keep up and Buckeyeswire.com has this piece up on possible targets. The Big Ten is currently at 14 schools so could probably digest a couple of more. This list suggests UNC and Pitt but the ACC schools also signed over...

