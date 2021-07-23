Cancel
Why a Craft-Beer Pioneer Joined the Cannabis Industry

By Thomas Mitchell
Westword
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOskar Blues founder Dale Katechis is bringing his craft beer expertise to cannabis. We've seen no shortage of alcohol companies sticking their boozy little fingers into legal cannabis while one of the few brands we'd actually welcome into the pot trade, Oskar Blues, patiently sat on the sidelines. That finally changed earlier this month, however, when owner and founder Dale Katechis, of Dale's Pale Ale fame, announced that he was taking an active role as an investing partner with Colorado cannabis grower Veritas.

