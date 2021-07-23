Cancel
Mackinaw City, MI

Red Road to DC stop planned in Mackinaw City on July 27

Marie Evening News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACKINAW CITY — Bay Mills Indian Community will host the Red Road to DC totem journey at Fort Michilimackinac Park in Mackinaw City next week. The events will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Bay Mills Indian Community Tribal Chairperson Whitney Gravelle will speak regarding the impact of Enbridge’s Line 5 on the Straits of Mackinac and the historical importance of the area. Other tribal leaders are expected to attend and address the crowd as well.

