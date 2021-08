The new Hearthstone expansion, United in Stormwind, is just right around the corner. Debuting in just under a couple of weeks on August 3, Blizzard’s classic card game adds another surplus of new Alliance-themed cards featuring some new and exciting twists along the way. With so much new content coming on the heels of the popular Forged in the Barrens set, fans have much to be excited about for this new Hearthstone expansion.