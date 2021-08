The Wii, the Revolution, the era of motion controls, bathroom scales as peripherals and fun for all. It can be a bit of a trendy thing to tease the Wii, as if its concept of introducing new control schemes and luring traditional 'non-gamers' into being gamers was somehow bad - well, it was actually brilliant. Sure, the Wii had flaws like every other console ever conceived, but alongside the DS it introduced a lot of new people to gaming - what a wonderful thing.