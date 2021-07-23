Quick Hits: The Don’t Keep Quiet Edition

Trade Analysis: The Detroit Red Wings acquire Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes - EP Rinkside. The acquisition cost is meager, to say the least. Even after you subtract the third-round pick they sent to the Hurricanes, they still have five picks in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft (including their own 3rd, because the one they traded belonged to Vegas), and ten picks total. We just saw the San Jose Sharks pay a second-round pick for Adin Hill, who is the same age as Nedeljkovic but has markedly less encouraging results at this level thus far.