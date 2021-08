The S&P 500 rallied significantly again during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to see the S&P 500 rally under any circumstances imaginable. Yes, we had a major selloff over the last couple of days, but as per usual, the plunge protection team came in and picked things up. We bounced from the 50-day EMA and the uptrend line, reaching towards the 4350 level. At this point, the market is likely to see more of a “buy on the dip” attitude going forward, as we can see so much in the way of manipulation by the Federal Reserve and the idea of the “reflation trade” coming into the forefront.