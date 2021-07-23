Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Why phase 3 of Charlotte's streetcar will be a slow train coming

By Erik Spanberg
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 10 days ago
Funding is always the big question for transit projects, but the third phase of Charlotte's CityLynx Gold Line streetcar brings some additional challenges.

