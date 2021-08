President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) met one of the leaders of the German ultra-right, MP Beatrix von Storch. The MP is vice-president of the populist AfD (Alternative to Germany) party and was in Brasilia last week. In the decision, she met MEPs Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), who shared photos of the diaries on their social media – and were criticized for the xenophobic and anti-immigration record of Beatrix, who has already been investigated for inciting hatred against Muslims.