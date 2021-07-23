Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Home Bistro Relocates East Coast Operations to State of the Art Culinary Facility in Broward County, FL

charlottenews.net
 10 days ago

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company'), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that it has relocated its east coast operations to a 5,000 square foot state of the art culinary facility in Pembroke Park, FL.

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
Broward County, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami Beach, FL
Restaurants
City
Pembroke Park, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Restaurants
Broward County, FL
Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Art#Food Drink#About Home Bistro Inc#Iron Chef#Home Bistro#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsStreet.Com

Home Bistro's Business Model Gives Investors a Lot to Chew On

You have to eat. I have to eat. We all have to eat. That's why the food sector is referred to as consumer non-discretionary. We don't have a choice in the matter. If COVID taught us anything, however, it's that life's too short to eat bad food. The good news is you don't have to eat bad tasting food prepared by someone like me. Trust me, you don't want to eat any hash I'm slinging.
Recipesdallassun.com

Home Bistro Signs Licensing Agreement with Ayesha Curry

Acquires TV Host and Cookbook Author's Homemade Meals LLC. MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company'), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that it executed a licensing agreement with TV Host, best-selling cookbook author and philanthropist Ayesha Curry. Further to the transaction, Home Bistro, Inc. acquired Ms. Curry's Homemade Meals LLC, a weekly-delivered service of her family inspired recipes, which were sold direct to consumer as well as in major grocery stores.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Local La Quinta awarded 'Best of' selection for 2020

The La Quinta Inn & Suites Laredo Airport was awarded as a “Best of” La Quinta Hotels selection for 2020. The Laredo hotel located at 7220 Bob Bullock Loop received the recognition for its “exceptional level of service, quality, and commitment to excellence” according to a statement from La Quinta.
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

New Tequila Line Joins MD&S Distributors

MD&S Distributors launched Tequila Kostiv, an award-winning artisan tequila line new to Connecticut. Made in the heartland of Amatitán, Jalisco, Mexico, each expression follows a meticulous process that guarantees its purity and unique taste. The 100% Weber blue agave is distilled and aged in oak barrels following the traditional recipe inherited from the first tequila masters. Petro Kostiv, Co-founder of the brand, had been a friend of Master Distiller Saul Perez Ocampo from NOM 1500 for more than a decade. After receiving a bottle of tequila as a gift, Kostiv followed a newfound passion to begin a partnership in Jalisco with Ocampo, creating tequila made with quality and handcrafted by those in the community. Kostiv Tequila Blanco, twice-distilled, unaged and fermented via copper pot; Kostiv Tequila Reposado, resting in American oak barrels and then aged six months in hand-charred French cabernet sauvignon barrels; and Kostiv Tequila Añejo, aged 18 months in ex-charred French cabernet sauvignon white oak barrels, each are rooted in the company’s mission to represent Mexican culture, flavors and textures.
Miami, FLHotel Online

Starwood Capital Group Appoints Raul Leal as CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts

MIAMI – August 2, 2021 – Starwood Capital Group, a leading global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Raul Leal as Chief Executive Officer of SH Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary company that oversees brands such as 1 Hotels, Treehouse Hotels and Baccarat. Mr. Leal will begin his new role on August 19, 2021.
Middle Eastbreakingtravelnews.com

Expo 2020 Dubai unveils culinary menu

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai will be offered the chance to enjoy a world of cuisine where taste knows no borders. The event is seeking to position itself as a culinary paradise, featuring internationally acclaimed restaurants and local favourites, superstar chefs and Expo-exclusive eateries. In keeping with its promise to...
San Jose, CAFast Casual

DoorDash expands ghost kitchen footprint

DoorDash has opened its second DoorDash Kitchens location in San Jose, California. This ghost kitchen will feature Aria Korean Street Food, Canter's Deli, Milk Bar and Curry Up now, The Melt Express and YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea, according to a Yahoo Finance report. With DoorDash's ghost kitchen model, restaurants license...
EconomyHotel Online

Dana Cooper Appointed Complex Director of Sales & Marketing at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and The Beverly Hilton

With over 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Cooper is well-versed in selling top-tier offerings to global travel and event advisors, boosting community engagement, developing bespoke experiences, and driving an organization’s overall sales strategy. Most recently, Cooper served as the area director of sales and marketing for Auberge Resorts...
Shoppinghamlethub.com

Ancona's Flash Sale Monday: Anthill Farms North Coast Pinot Noir

Happy Flash Sale Monday! Welcome Anthill Farms North Coast Pinot Noir. I am so excited to present you today with the opportunity to grab a highly sought-after wine at perhaps the sharpest price in the country. We're talking about none other than Anthill Farm Winery, known for its organic, small...
Home & Gardenhospitalitynet.org

St. Regis Hotels And Resorts Makes Glamorous Debut In China’s Coastal City Of Qingdao

St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott International's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the debut of The St. Regis Qingdao. The highly anticipated opening marks the first Marriott International luxury brand hotel in the northeastern Shandong region. Strategically located in the landmark Haitian Center in the heart of historic Qingdao, the hotel is set to delight the city's luminaries and tastemakers with its elegant design, refined craftsmanship and time-honored signature rituals.
New York City, NYwineindustryadvisor.com

Bella Oaks Names Martin Repicky Director of Private Clients

Pedigreed Rutherford Cabernet Estate Appoints Luxury Hospitality Professional. – Bella Oaks, a new wine estate and cultural sanctuary in Rutherford, Napa Valley, today announced the appointment of Martin Repicky as Director of Private Clients. In his new role, which reports to General Manager Shae Kinsman, Repicky’s initial focus will be launching the Bella Oaks brand to a dedicated mailing list, after which he will turn his attention to developing a unique hospitality experience to showcase the estate, evenutually incorporating Bella Oaks’ future winemaking facility and tasting room on Manley Lane.
Chicago, ILPosted by
BoardingArea

Review: Thompson Hotel Chicago Loft Suite

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Florida Statecaribbeannationalweekly.com

Broward County Reinstates Mask Mandate at County Facilities

Broward County has reinstated its new mask mandate inside county buildings, at county parks, and at the county courthouse amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Broward and throughout the state of Florida. Effective Friday, July 30, employees and visitors to Broward County facilities will be required to wear a...
Connecticut Statethebeveragejournal.com

Espanita Artisanal Tequila Joins Craft Connecticut

Craft Beer Guild Distributing of Connecticut welcomed Espanita Artisanal Tequila to its Blueprint Spirits division. The premium tequila brand made news last summer with the naming of American rapper and global music icon Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull, as its strategic adviser and global brand ambassador. Created by using hand-selected ripe agaves and ancestral production methods, Espanita offers a sophisticated and velvety smooth spirit, which accentuates characteristics, distinctive aromas and flavors of traditionally slow-baked blue agave. Handcrafted from 100% blue agave grown at high elevations of Jalisco’s Highlands, Espanita is estate-bottled at one of Mexico’s most respected artisanal distilleries. Espanita Artisanal Tequila is available in Blanco, Reposado and Añejo expressions.
Fort Lauderdale, FLWPTV

Broward County Public Schools to require face masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida school district is defying the governor, requiring masks to be worn when the 2021-22 school year begins. The Broward County School Board voted Wednesday to continue its mandatory mask requirement for students, staff and visitors at all schools and district facilities. Masks will...
Boston, MAWicked Local

Art Matters: Observation 76 on a Culinary Art Experience, part 3

Most of the observations in this column have revolved around the visual arts with frequent nods to the importance of all art forms, which includes music, drama, literature and today a nod to culinary art and a story about a unique dining experience I had a few years back, one I’ve been meaning to document (retell, describe) for a while. Last time began with the decision to go to a champagne tasting and continued with a description of the first four courses of six (passed hors d’oeuvres, two appetizer courses-Meyer lemon tart with osetra caviar, house smoked salmon millefeuille and the fish course- French dover sole roulade with fricassee of white and green asparagus and snow peas.
Fort Lauderdale, FLWSVN-TV

Broward to require masks while indoors at county buildings

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Masks and facial coverings will once again be required while indoors at Broward County facilities, regardless of vaccination status. The move, which goes into effect on Friday, comes after a guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission of the coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy