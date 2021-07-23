Cancel
Health Services

David Totaro of BAYADA Home Health Care: “We must remove partisanship from healthcare”

By Luke Kervin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe must remove partisanship from healthcare: Home care is a win-win for everyone, and should not be seen as a Republican- or Democrat-backed venture. 90% of Americans prefer to age at home, and it saves government money by keeping people out of costlier institutions. Regardless of party affiliation, we will all continue to get older, and most of us will need to continue to receive healthcare. Home care is something that we can all get behind.

