Dr. Rohit R. Kashyap: “Being willing to change and evolve is also critical”
Being willing to change and evolve is also critical, and I guess that’s my fourth suggestion. Practices that allow a “status quo” culture will not reach their potential. Medicine is constantly changing, and physician practices must respond to those changes and take advantage of new evidence and advancements that emerge. One way to demonstrate a willingness to change is to seize learning opportunities and not be afraid to make some mistakes.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0