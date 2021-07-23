Dr. John Mendelson of Ria Health: “Privacy ”

Privacy — This will be controversial to some. We protect a lot of information that does not need to be protected. Bet you didn’t know that emails are considered a security risk but faxes — with paper exposed in trays — are considered secure. We secure your record but, sorry to tell you, no one cares what your cholesterol is or what your flu symptoms were. But all financial details and pharmacy records are widely shared. We need privacy for some things — like socially stigmatized diseases but not for at least 90% of what’s delivered in medical settings. The current rules make basic communication difficult and don’t really protect anything.