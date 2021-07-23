How Can You Make Your Trip More Meaningful?

Over these past 15 months, we've all had our own pandemic experiences, but one thing has been the same everywhere: Travel—at least the kind we're used to—has been on hold. For the editors at Condé Nast Traveler's seven global offices, in New York, London, Madrid, Milan, Dubai, Mumbai, and Shanghai, being deprived of this shared passion provided some new common ground. Like so many people, we did our best to approximate some of what we most love about travel by cooking, reading, watching TV, exploring our home cities, and uploading Zoom backgrounds depicting where we wished we could be. We also reconsidered what we most yearned for in travel, and thought about the ways the pandemic made us reevaluate our priorities as travelers.