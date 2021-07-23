Orioles minor league recap 7/23: Brnovich delivers, Henderson shines, Aberdeen drops a wild one

Diamondbacks affiliates aside from Reno had their regularly scheduled day off, so there’s just the one game, per usual. This game was not close at all until the bottom of the ninth, when Oklahoma City plated four runs. Humberto Mejia was excellent, with the only run allowed coming in the seventh inning, via solo home run. Mejia allowed just two hits overall, along with three walks, while striking out six. Ryan Buchter relieved Mejia in the eighth and pitched a scoreless inning, with a hit, a balk, and a walk allowed, while striking out three. Cameron Gann had a rough outing in the ninth, and ended up going just a 1⁄3 of an inning, while allowing four runs on two hits, a wild pitch and two walks. Miguel Aguilar relieved Gann with two on and only one out, and allowed both inherited runners to score. Aguilar allowed a hit and a walk, but got the final two outs to end the game.