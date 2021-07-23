Michele Schueli, Founder of Armyn Capital, on Bringing Innovation to Traditional Finance, and the Future of Investments
Michele Schueli is a fintech expert and investor who strives to bridge the gap between the worlds of traditional and digital finance. He works with various investment managers and has a long history of successful investments in venture capital. In our interview he shares his expertise in promoting technological innovation in traditional finance and his views on the future of FinTech in global private investment markets.thriveglobal.com
