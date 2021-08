We've reached the final New York team in our NHL Expansion Draft predictions, the Buffalo Sabres. Naturally, we're saving the most curious case, for last. For those who did not get a chance to read yesterday's predictions for the New York Rangers and Islanders, both are up on the 104.5 The Team website, and I nonetheless welcome you to this article. The 2021 Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft is tomorrow night, and each team (except for the Golden Knights) will be forced to sacrifice one player to the Kraken, who begin play this fall.