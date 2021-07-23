Seasonal change could be a reason why you are feeling depressed. Find how it affects your mood

If you're already someone who sweats the small stuff, you may be well aware of the stress that texting can add to your life. Even if you're literally #chill (can't relate) and aren't likely to lose sleep over that too-niche joke you made to your co-workers that didn't land, texting can still be a strain on your mental wellbeing. If you've ever felt anxiety when someone doesn’t text back or lost sleep wondering if you chose the wrong emoji, understanding the psychology behind texting anxiety may just help you learn how to deal with the stress. In fact, the root of your text anxiety could be something engrained in you that you don't even know is there.