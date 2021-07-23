Cancel
The State of Mental Health During the Pandemic

By John Giorgi
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe initial days of covid and lockdowns have been challenging for everyone at different levels. Situations like isolation, unemployment, childcare, and others threatened people’s mental wellbeing across the globe. It has been more than one and half years to this now. So, what is the current health status of the people? Everyone knows about the debilitating physical health effects of the viral infection and the ensuing higher death rates. But there is still a lack of awareness about the mental health conditions triggered by it.

thriveglobal.com

Mental HealthOne Green Planet

8 Mental Health Resources for People of Color

Accessible mental health resources are important for everyone, but especially for minorities, who struggle with getting proper mental health services and treatments. Low-quality health care, cultural stigmas, incorrect information, and discrimination all contribute to the inequalities people of color face when searching for a way to feel better. Here are...
Fitnessdocwirenews.com

Online-Delivered Group and Personal Exercise Programs to Support Low Active Older Adults' Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Randomized Controlled Trial

J Med Internet Res. 2021 Jul 14. doi: 10.2196/30709. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, experts in mental health science emphasized the importance of developing and evaluating approaches to support and maintain the mental health of older adults. OBJECTIVE: To assess whether a group-based exercise...
KidsMySanAntonio

Study Shows Children Saw Improved Mental Well-Being Early on During the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence, and Dr. Peter Gray, a professor of psychology at Boston College, recently published their study results on the positive effects of the lockdown on children in April and May 2020. The study, published in the American Journal of Play, found that for many children, their mental well-being improved early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Integrated Network Health System Gains Advantages During Pandemic

Sutter Health capitalized on functioning as an integrated network and effectively increased critical care capacity by more than 200%. — Sutter Health—an integrated network of hospitals and physician practices in Northern California—has successfully navigated several challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic is the greatest public health crisis in the...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Paradox of Mental Health Diagnosis

Diagnosis is both necessary and unnecessary. How can that be?. The DSM is well-intentioned and continually evolving but it's also incomplete, rigid, inattentive to nuance, and, therefore, deficient. Debating what's wrong with you versus what's happened to you. How do we reconcile the uncertainty of diagnosis with our quest to...
Mental Healthkingcityrustler.com

Guest Column | Pandemic’s Toll on Mental Health

When will the pandemic end? That’s a complicated question, and difficult to answer. There will be no “light switch” moment where our lives suddenly return to what we call “normal.” In many ways, this pandemic has been like a long, destructive storm, perhaps a hurricane. It’s brought uncertainty and fear, sheltering and resupplying, economic consequences and loss of life.
Marshfield, MAWicked Local

State funds will help Marshfield students improve mental health

Following the emotional roller coaster of COVID-19, students' emotional wellbeing has become an even greater priority for educators. To address this increased need, the state is sending $100,000 to Marshfield school to design and implement additional mental health education and awareness programs. A conversation between State Sen. Patrick O'Connor and...

