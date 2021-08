Complaining is out, gratitude is in. But what is gratitude? According to Psychology Today, it is the practice of "making conscious efforts to count one's blessings. Studies show that people can deliberately cultivate gratitude—and there are important social and personal benefits to doing so...The emotion generates a climate of positivity that both reaches inward and extends outward." Since it's possible to feel grateful for almost anything like loved ones, colleagues, and animals, there's little wonder why being grateful has become a popular practice. Unfortunately, not everyone understands the true meaning of gratitude, and they misrepresent it.