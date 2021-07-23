Cancel
There's so much more to M. Night Shyamalan than a collection of twist endings

By Katie Rife
A.V. Club
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM. Night Shyamalan is one of the few Hollywood directors working today who qualifies as a household name. But what reputation does that name now carry?Since bursting into the public eye with his third feature, the Oscar-nominated box-office phenomenon The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan has experienced ups and downs, disappointments and comebacks. Today, he’s sometimes treated like an industry punchline and punching bag, even as his movies continue to do good business and satisfy a faithful critical fanbase. On this week’s episode of Film Club, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss the career of this divisive blockbuster auteur, whose latest thriller, Old, is now playing in theaters.

