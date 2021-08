Robin Gagnon is the Co-Founder of We Sell Restaurants, the nation’s largest business broker franchise focused on the sale of restaurants. Legacy brands are at the forefront of retail businesses in the U.S. They’re so commonplace in our lives that we probably don’t think much about it when we drive through a McDonald’s for a Big Mac, grab a coffee at Dunkin or a Blizzard at Dairy Queen. Those brands and that food have essentially built this country. But change is coming, and a new generation has some different ideas.