Executive Profile: Apartment List CEO John Kobs on where San Francisco's rental market will go from here

In the city of San Francisco, diversity is one of the most common themes with a huge array of residents and establishments found all over the city. One exception to this trend might be the neighborhood to the north of the city called the Marina District. The Marina District is found right alongside the shoreline on the northern border of San Francisco. The area is beautiful with amazing views right over the water to Alcatraz and the Gold Gate Bridge. The Palace of Fine Arts is also one of the defining landmarks in the neighborhood of the Marina District. Despite the wide array of personalities throughout the city, the type of residents and characters that are commonly found in the Marina District follows strictly along the stereotypes of young frat bros.