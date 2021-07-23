Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Executive Profile: Apartment List CEO John Kobs on where San Francisco's rental market will go from here

By Sarah Klearman
San Francisco Business Times
 10 days ago
It all began with a 48-hour trip to New York City and Kobs's desperate hunt for an apartment there. Today, Kobs leads a fast-growing company that last year helped 1.8% of America's renters find their new home.

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

