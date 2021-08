We have a BONUS EPISODE of the Aaron Torres Podcast, as Aaron has immediate reaction to the NBA Draft – discussing the picks he liked, the ones he didn’t and all the other major storylines from Thursday night. From there, Aaron decided to re-run his interview with the No. 1 pick in the draft Cade Cunningham (because, how awesome is it that the No. 1 pick in the draft is a friend of the show) and has a quick personal announcement as well.