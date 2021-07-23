Parents’ Guide: How Stanislaus County school districts are handling student mask mandates
As the new academic year nears, Stanislaus County school leaders have begun informing families of their instructional options and COVID-19 safety requirements for the fall. School districts in California are required to follow guidance from the California Department of Public Health that says students and adults must wear masks inside school buildings. Districts also need to offer a remote independent study program for students whose parents deem the health risks too great to return to in-person instruction.www.modbee.com
