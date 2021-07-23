Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanislaus County, CA

Parents’ Guide: How Stanislaus County school districts are handling student mask mandates

By Emily Isaacman
Modesto Bee
 10 days ago

As the new academic year nears, Stanislaus County school leaders have begun informing families of their instructional options and COVID-19 safety requirements for the fall. School districts in California are required to follow guidance from the California Department of Public Health that says students and adults must wear masks inside school buildings. Districts also need to offer a remote independent study program for students whose parents deem the health risks too great to return to in-person instruction.

www.modbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Health
Modesto, CA
Government
City
Ceres, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
Stanislaus County, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Health
Stanislaus County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#School Districts#School Principal#K 12 School#High School#The Modesto Bee#Modesto Virtual Academy#Senate#Mva#Faq#Mcs#Facebook#Aeries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy