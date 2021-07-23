Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The world’s worst conductor could be a game changer in the climate crisis

By Rahul Rao
Posted by 
Popular Science
Popular Science
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably know that hot tea in a metal cup is far more unpleasant to pick up than hot tea in foam. It’s a classic example of how some materials are better at conducting heat than others. It’s why houses are often insulated with a material like cellulose or fiberglass; it’s why hot liquids come in foam. In particular, metals conduct heat better than non-metals, and solids conduct heat better than gases. That’s why double-glazed windows are better at insulating your house: If you include a thin pocket of air within your windows, then that air will do a lot.

www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Popular Science

Popular Science

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Game Changer#Heat Transfer#Liverpool University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The Arctic Is Now Leaking Out High Concentrations of 'Forever Chemicals'

Polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are known as 'forever chemicals' because they don't naturally break down in the environment. Now a new study reveals the increasing pace of Arctic ice melt is leaking more of these chemicals into the environment. PFAS don't originate in the Arctic, but they do settle there – they're used in all kinds of human-made products and processes, from pizza boxes to foam used to fight fires. Once released into the atmosphere, they're often trapped in Arctic ice floes. This is nothing new. But in a worrying new study by chemists from Lancaster University in the UK, it...
Astronomyopenculture.com

A Billion Years of Tectonic-Plate Movement in 40 Seconds: A Quick Glimpse of How Our World Took Shape

We all remember learning about tectonic plates in our school science classes. Or at least we do if we went to school in the 1960s or later, that being when the theory of plate tectonics — which holds, broadly speaking, that the Earth’s surface comprises slowly moving slabs of rock — gained wide acceptance. But most everyone alive today will have been taught about Pangea. An implication of Alfred Wegener’s theory of “continental drift,” first proposed in the 1910s, that the single gigantic landmass once dominated the planet.
AmericasNarcity

A New Study Says Parts Of Canada Could Be A 'Lifeboat' For Humanity When The World Ends

This country is the place to be, apparently, because it's possible that northern Canada could become a "collapse lifeboat" for humanity in the event that the world ends. A new study says that the continually rising complexity of human civilization has led to global effects like climate change, which increase the risk of a worldwide collapse that could cause a widespread reversal of humanity's complexity.
SocietyInhabitat.com

Earth Overshoot Day 2021 has arrived. What does it mean for the planet?

While the pandemic had humanity burning up the world’s resources more slowly than usual, the trend has reversed. Earth Overshoot Day, alas, arrived yesterday on July 29. If you’re not familiar with this day, it’s the date that humans’ use of ecological resources and services exceeds what Earth can regenerate in a year. Last year, thanks to global lockdowns, Earth Overshoot Day fell on August 22. Although the pandemic is still raging in many countries, the world has somehow crept back to where we were in 2019.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Scientists call for 'refreezing' of the Arctic

Scientists want to refreeze the Arctic. The arctic’s warming in the last 30 years could trigger disastrous changes to our weather systems. The Arctic has warmed at a rate that is three times faster than the global average. Scientists want to refreeze the Arctic as it is melting faster than...
Scienceecowatch.com

1972 Warning of Civilizational Collapse Was on Point, New Study Finds

In 1972, a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) scientists published an alarming prediction: If industrial society continued to grow unchecked, it would exhaust Earth's resources and lead to civilizational collapse by the middle of the 21st century. That study, called The Limits to Growth, sparked controversy and concern...
Scienceearth.com

How much further can we push Earth before everything changes?

In an effort to anticipate the future impacts of climate change, experts at Arizona State University are trying to gain a better understanding of extreme climate changes that occurred in the past. The researchers are describing abrupt climate changes, what led up to these “tipping points,” and the consequences that...
EnvironmentMic

14,000 scientists warn of "untold suffering" if we fail to act on climate change

There are some phrases that should stop you in your tracks. The warning of a future that holds "untold suffering" is one of them. That is exactly what scientists from around the world are cautioning will happen if we don't take the threat of climate change seriously. In a paper published Wednesday in the journal BioScience, more than 14,000 scientists from 153 countries signed their name to research that warns of an incoming climate emergency.
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

The life story of Earth’s climate, 3 billion years in the making

New research has used ancient sediments from around the world to explore the Earth's climate over 3 billion years. The research has allowed scientists to document how the Earth has regulated its climate throughout its history. The research also makes clear the rapid scale of the changes underway. One of...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

2050 Earth Map Predicts Our Gloomy Future Brought by Climate Change

A new interactive map depicts the anticipated impact of climate change and industrial growth on the Earth's surface, providing a sobering forecast of how fragile our world will be by 2050. In addition, Esri's Living Atlas includes a new global land cover map for 2050 that uses satellite images and other data to provide a look into the next three decades.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Scientists warn they have no accurate way to predict when an apocalyptic supervolcano explosion could occur because previous blasts were so rare and started in completely different ways

Volcanologists can predict when volcanos are going to erupt if they have a full detail of its eruptions. For supervolcanoes, such as the one under Yellowstone National Park, it's nearly impossible, given how varied they have been, according to a new study. Researchers at Cardiff University noted there is not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy