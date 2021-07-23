Catch Sarasota Native Greg Weeks in the Amazon Action Film The Tomorrow War
Having already been chosen for roles in the shows Watchmen, Lovecraft Country and The Gifted, Sarasota native Greg Weeks can right now be seen in The Tomorrow War, a $200 million thriller that is showing on Amazon Prime Video. The movie takes viewers on an adventure as they watch time travellers from 2051 inform modern-day civilians about a war against aliens that is happening in the future. Former soldiers and everyday people enlist or are drafted into the conflict to help save the present and future world.www.sarasotamagazine.com
