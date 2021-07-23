Milwaukee Bucks: 3 impending free agents likeliest to return next season
The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly riding high after winning their first title in 50 seasons just several days ago. While the celebration will continue to live on, the team will have to get back to business soon as a quick turnaround is in store with free agency set to kick off on August 2. With the team looking to repeat as champions next season, they will undoubtedly be busy in free agency as they look to piece together another title-contending roster.behindthebuckpass.com
Comments / 0